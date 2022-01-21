Aston Villa transfer news: Big update emerges on potential Villa deal for £22.5m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that Aston Villa's pursuit of Joe Gomez might be over, with the defender expected to stay at Anfield.

The England international has been starved of action for Liverpool this season and has been linked with a loan move to Villa Park.

But O'Rourke said that the centre-back won't be going anywhere.

What's the latest news with Gomez?

It's been a troubled 15 months since the 24-year-old suffered a knee injury while on international duty with the Three Lions back in November 2020. Since them Gomez has started just four first-team games and has found himself on the bench for almost every Premier League game this season.

In fact, Gomez, valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, has only been on the pitch for 14 minutes in the top-flight, with Jurgen Klopp preferring Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Therefore, Aston Villa have been keen on signing the defender in place of for Axel Tuanzebe, who left the Midlands to join Napoli on loan for the rest of the season.

But with Liverpool still fighting on all four fronts, with games coming thick and fast in the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League, O'Rourke doesn't expect Gomez to be allowed to leave before the window closes despite hardly having a look in throughout this season.

What did O'Rourke say about Gomez?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "From what I've been told, Joe Gomez is staying at Liverpool, he won't be going anywhere."

What are Villa's current centre-back options?

Steven Gerrard has already made two excellent additions in Phillipe Coutinho and Lucas Digne, but it's clear the Villa boss wants to improve his defensive options.

In Gerrard's 10 games in charge, Villa have kept just two clean sheets, and one of which came against struggling Norwich. Kortney Hause is set to commit his future to the club and sign a new long-term deal, but Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa remain their only other centre-back options.

Villa are interested in another Liverpool centre-back in Nathaniel Phillips, but they face competition from a host of Premier League clubs if they want to secure his signature, with Newcastle, Watford, and West Ham all in the race.

