Wolves transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 'Bruno Lage's top target' for January

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Bruno Lage's top priority is to bring in a new central defender before the January transfer window slams shut, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Despite already recalling Dion Sanderson and Toti Gomes from loan spells with Birmingham City and Grasshoppers respectively, Lage has admitted to wanting to improve his options at the heart of Wolves' defence.

What centre-backs have Wolves been linked with?

It has been reported that Wolves are interested in Benoit Badiashile and Duje Caleta-Car as Lage looks to bolster his backline.

Badiashile is currently on Monaco's books and, according to Football Insider, has also caught the eye of Newcastle United.

The report suggests it could take upwards of £35million to prise the 20-year-old away from his current employers but he is very keen to move to a Premier League club.

Marseille's Caleta-Car is a long-term target as, according to Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas via Molineux.News, Wolves were mulling over whether to make a move during the summer transfer window.

Wolves failed with a £25million bid for Lille's Sven Botman last summer, while Nikola Milenkovic, of Fiorentina, was also on Lage's radar before the window slammed shut at the end of August.

Both remain in the Molineux club's sights but, according to The Athletic, Lage will not make a move for either until the summer.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Wolves' window plans?

O'Rourke believes Lage's biggest concern is welcoming a new centre-half to the club before the end of January.

Although Wolves have been linked with a number of players, including a host of midfielders, the journalist reckons Lage is not focused on strengthening in any other position after securing the services of Estoril winger Chiquinho for £2.9million.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't think they're desperate to bring in another centre midfielder.

"I think a centre-back is Bruno Lage's top target in this window if he is to bring somebody in."

What are Lage's current options at centre-back?

Wolves currently have a range of central defenders on their books, but injuries and African Cup of Nations duty have cut down on Lage's regular options.

Yerson Mosquera was brought in from Atletico Nacional for £4.5million last summer but has been out of action since September, with him having to undergo surgery after sustaining a hamstring problem.

Willy Boly has failed to make a single appearance this season, while Romain Saiss missed Wolves' clash with Southampton after being called up by Morocco for the African Cup of Nations.

Gomes, meanwhile, made his debut as Lage's side overcame Saints at Molineux on Saturday.

