Next Everton manager: 50 y/o 'in the box seat' to replace Benitez at Goodison Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Duncan Ferguson is the current frontrunner to land the Everton manager's job on a permanent basis, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Toffees are currently looking for a replacement for Rafael Benitez, who was relieved of his duties on Sunday after Everton lost 2-1 against Norwich the previous day.

What's the latest news on Everton's manager search?

Everton have been linked with a number of different managers in recent days, including Roberto Martinez, Jose Mourinho, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard.

The Belgium FA have knocked back Everton's approach for Martinez, and Mourinho has reportedly turned down the Premier League club's offer to stay at Roma, while Rooney and Lampard are set to be interviewed for the role.

For the moment, Ferguson has been placed in interim charge, and will be on the touchline for Everton's home match with Aston Villa on Saturday.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has O'Rourke said about Ferguson?

Despite several names seemingly being in the frame to take over at Goodison Park, O'Rourke believes that Ferguson is the most likely option, as things stand.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Duncan Ferguson is probably in the box seat right now. He’s got the job as caretaker manager following Rafa’s departure.”

Man United WIN as Tottenham seal STUNNING comeback! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

How long will Ferguson get to prove himself before Everton make their final choice?

Right now, that is unclear.

After Saturday's clash with Villa, Everton have a two-week break before they return to action, so the club's board may use this time to announce their next permanent boss. Therefore, Ferguson may only have one match to prove that he is the right man for the long-term job.

Then again, the 6 foot 4 former striker did well when he last took on the caretaker role at Everton, picking up five points from his three league games at the helm.

1 of 15 Which year did this famous Everton icon, Dixie Dean, leave? 1934 1939 1929 1937

With this in mind, the club may be willing to give him a few matches in the dugout to see exactly what he can do, rather than making a hasty decision that could come back to bite them.

Everton have some winnable games on paper coming up as they face Newcastle, Leeds and Southampton next month. If Ferguson can pick up some victories from those fixtures, the 50-year-old could do enough to show that he is up to the task at hand, and this may lead to him being given the opportunity to manage the Merseyside club permanently.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News