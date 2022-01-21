Tottenham transfer news: 'Definitely interested' - Huge claim on 111-goal Spurs target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paulo Dybala to Tottenham or another Premier League club is "definitely " more of a summer move, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 28-year-old is being linked with a switch away from Juventus, with Tottenham one club said to be interested in his signature.

What is the latest news involving Dybala?

Dybala has entered the final six months of his contract and is struggling to find an agreement with Juventus over a new one.

According to Sky Italia (via Football Italia), the Serie A outfit had initially offered Dybala a new deal only to then rescind that offer, as they now want the Argentine attacker to take a pay cut.

So far, though, it seems that he is unwilling to take that salary reduction, leaving his future at the Allianz Stadium up in the air.

Meanwhile, La Repubblica (via TEAMtalk) have reported that Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici is now trying to sign Dybala and has already made contact with his agent.

What has Jones said about Dybala to Tottenham?

With a Transfermarkt value of £45m, Dybala is a valuable player. It would be understandable if Juventus cashed in now instead of losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

Jones, however, thinks a summer switch is much more likely, with a move to Tottenham or another Premier League club possible.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "It's definitely more of a summer move if it's going to happen. If Dybala was to leave Juve, then he's definitely interested in coming to England."

Should Tottenham sign Dybala?

Yes. Simply put, they have to be all over this one.

Dybala would bring goals to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and could help ease the burden on Harry Kane's shoulders.

Since joining Juventus from Palermo back in 2015, the Argentina international has scored 111 goals in 276 games for the Old Lady.

Dybala is also an individual who is capable of beating defenders. As per WhoScored, he is currently averaging 1.8 dribbles per league game this season, more than any other Juventus player.

That and his ability to score goals make him such a dangerous attacker. Signing him, and on a free, might be the best piece of business anyone does in the summer.

Ultimately, Dybala is the type of name Tottenham fans can get excited about. And the same applies to Antonio Conte, with the Italian saying Spurs need more quality.

Can Paratici deliver? Everyone associated with the club will surely be hoping so.

