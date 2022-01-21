Newcastle transfer news: 6'4 Premier League star 'on Magpies' initial list' for January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has suggested that Newcastle could make a loan move for Tottenham defender Joe Rodon between now and the end of the transfer window.

Rodon has been given very few opportunities at Spurs this season, and Downie would not be surprised to see Newcastle attempt to bring him to Tyneside.

How has Rodon fared at Tottenham?

Since arriving in north London in October 2020, Rodon has endured a testing period at Tottenham.

The 6 foot 4 centre-back featured just 12 times in the Premier League in his maiden campaign at the club, and his chances to impress have been even more restricted this season as he has made just one substitute appearance in the top-flight.

The 24-year-old is yet to play a single minute in England's top division since Antonio Conte took over from Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

What has Downie said about Rodon?

Downie has claimed that Newcastle have shown previous interest in Rodon, and could make an approach for him before the end of the month.

When asked about the possibility of the Magpies going after defenders such as Rodon or Manchester United's Phil Jones, Downie told GIVEMESPORT: “Rodon, I think, would be one. I’ve not heard Phil Jones, I have to say, but Rodon was on the initial list. I don’t think he’s played much under Conte since he arrived.”

Would Rodon be an improvement on Newcastle's current defensive options?

Given that he has only played 13 times in the Premier League in his career to date, Rodon still has plenty to prove at the highest level.

However, it seems likely that he would improve Newcastle's current back four, which has looked shaky throughout the current campaign.

The North-East club have conceded 43 goals in their 20 league games - only Norwich (45) have shipped more.

Therefore, defensive reinforcements are needed, and despite his lack of game time at Tottenham, Rodon has managed to show his quality during different periods of his career.

He already has 22 international caps to his name for Wales, and his form for Swansea earned him the move to Spurs in the first place, so he could be a major asset to Newcastle if he decides to temporarily make the switch to St James' Park for the rest of the season.

