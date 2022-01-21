Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has claimed that he can throw a more devastating punch than Deontay Wilder.

Both men are two of the hardest-hitting fighters in their respective sports, and The Predator has made a huge claim as he looks to enter the world of boxing.

But the 35-year-old can back it up, the video further down this article shows Ngannou breaking the world-record for the hardest punch.

The Cameroonian MMA star recorded a punching power of 129,161 units using his destructive overhand right.

That was enough to smash the previous record of 114,000 units recorded by Dutch MMA fighter Tyrone Spong.

What’s even scarier is that when you convert his strike’s speed power into horsepower, it comes out at 92.84, which is the same as a small family car.

He also delivered an off-balance uppercut, which produced a staggering 122,000 units of punching power.

With Ngannou eyeing a potential clash with heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury, this could be worrying news.

The pair have been going back and forth on social media over the past two years and the fight looks closer than ever.

With that in mind, Ngannou has admitted that his MMA striking training won't be enough to prepare himself for The Gypsy King.

Speaking to Michael Bisping ahead of UFC 270, he said: “For now, I’m working on my striking, on my boxing, but I can’t count on that to go box a guy like Tyson Fury.

“This guy’s an experienced boxing champion. You need to get the proper boxing training. It’s not a joke, it’s the real deal.”

When asked by Bisping if he has more punching power than the Bronze Bomber, Ngannou answered: “Me. We can try that.”

Ngannou could be out of the UFC after Saturday’s title clash with former teammate and current interim heavyweight champion Cyril Gane.

He has been at odds with the UFC over pay and he wants to be allowed to enter the boxing world should he sign a new contract with the promotion.

