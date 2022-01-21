Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Champions League, Europa League and other major European competitions are all up for grabs as we enter the business end of the 2021/22 season.

While we've still got a few months until the curtains are completely drawn on the current campaign, we've got enough information at this stage to imagine who might be lifting the major titles in May.

Manchester City are cantering away from Liverpool and Chelsea for a fourth Premier League title in five years, while Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also look nailed on for domestic glory.

2021/22 season in Europe

However, it's not easy to keep up with all the thrilling football going on across the continent and there's still a chance that some unexpected underdogs could snatch silverware before the summer.

So, here at GIVEMESPORT, we thought that it was as good of a time as any to take a closer look at who the favourites and top contenders are across Europe's top competitions this season.

To achieve that, we've turned to the data analysts over at FiveThirtyEight who use a complex algorithm - which you can read more about here - to predict how sporting seasons will conclude.

And we've combed through their statistical models to find out the top contenders for the continent's finest competitions, so you can see how the season will look in May four months ahead of time.

Who will win Europe's biggest competitions?

Ok, hold up a second, we can't be quite that certain that the data will come out true, but it makes for a fascinating flit through nonetheless, so be sure to check out all the major findings down below:

Champions League

5. Chelsea - 9% chance of winning

4. Ajax - 10% chance of winning

3. Liverpool - 14% chance of winning

=1. Manchester City - 24% chance of winning

=1. Bayern Munich - 24% chance of winning

Europa League

5. Barcelona - 8% chance of winning

4. Atalanta - 9% chance of winning

=2. RB Leipzig - 11% chance of winning

=2. FC Porto - 11% chance of winning

1. Borussia Dortmund - 14% chance of winning

Europa Conference League

5. Leicester City - 10% chance of winning

4. Feyenoord - 9% chance of winning

=1. AS Roma - 13% chance of winning

=1. Rennes - 13% chance of winning

=1. PSV Eindhoven - 13% chance of winning

Premier League

3. Chelsea - <1% chance of winning

2. Liverpool - 12% chance of winning

1. Manchester City - 88% chance of winning

La Liga

3. Atletico Madrid - 3% chance of winning

2. Sevilla - 10% chance of winning

1. Real Madrid - 84% chance of winning

Bundesliga

3. Hoffenheim - <1% chance of winning

2. Borussia Dortmund - 3% chance of winning

1. Bayern Munich - 97% chance of winning

Serie A

3. AC Milan - 7% chance of winning

2. Napoli - 8% chance of winning

1. Inter Milan - 78% chance of winning

Ligue 1

3. Nice - <1% chance of winning

2. Marseille - 1% chance of winning

1. Paris Saint-Germain - 97% chance of winning

Primeira Liga

3. Benfica - 5% chance of winning

2. Sporting CP - 20% chance of winning

1. FC Porto - 75% chance of winning

Eredivisie

3. Feyenoord - 1% chance of winning

2. PSV Eindhoven - 15% chance of winning

1. Ajax - 64% chance of winning

Super Lig

3. Fenerbahce - 1% chance of winning

2. Konyaspor - 10% chance of winning

1. Trabzonspor - 86% chance of winning

Scottish Premiership

3. Hearts - <1% chance of winning

2. Celtic - 30% chance of winning

1. Rangers - 69% chance of winning

Championship

3. Blackburn Rovers - 3% chance of winning

2. Bournemouth - 12% chance of winning

1. Fulham - 79% chance of winning

League One

3. Sunderland - 16% chance of winning

2. Rotherham United - 29% chance of winning

1. Wigan Athletic - 36% chance of winning

League Two

3. Swindon Town - 5% chance of winning

2. Tranmere Rovers - 13% chance of winning

1. Forest Green Rovers - 65% chance of winning

Still plenty of drama to come

Well then, you know that we're booked in for an exciting climax to the season when Manchester City and Bayern Munich can't even be separated by the experts in the Champions League.

And when you consider just how assured City, Bayern, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and others are in their own league competitions, it really goes to show how exciting the fight for 'Big Ears' will be.

So, sure, you could seemingly make pretty confident bets on a lot of Europe's most prestigious footballing arenas with three months to go, but it's all to play for in the top continent tournaments.

There's a lot of exciting football to come before we wave goodbye to 2021/22. Bring it on.

