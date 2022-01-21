Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua honestly believes he will be a world champion again despite his crushing defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

The Watford-born warrior lost his world titles to his Ukrainian rival four months ago at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

Joshua - who now holds a record of 24-2 with 22 knockouts - has activated a rematch clause in his contract as he seeks an immediate shot at redemption to win back the heavyweight belts he lost.

Eddie Hearn has also confirmed AJ will reveal his new trainer in the coming weeks ahead of his rematch with Usyk following his split from Rob McCracken.

The British boxer recently went on a tour of Dubai and the United States trialling new trainers like Eddy Reynoso, Virgil Hunter and Floyd Mayweather as he looks to make a change to his training camp setup.

He will now bid to emulate Muhammad Ali and Lennox Lewis by becoming a three-time heavyweight champion of the world and is confident he can rectify the mistakes he made in their first fight last year.



Joshua, in an interview with Stuff, said: "I’ve come up short twice, but the majority of times I have overcome many obstacles.

"Next fight I’m going to beat him and I’m going to take those belts from him.

"And I’m going to reign again to become three-time heavyweight champion of the world… whether people like it or not."

Joshua is bidding to reclaim the titles he lost last year against Usyk but he reckons that defeat in 2021 has actually made him a better fighter.

He added: "As I only fight once or twice a year, I have to stay busy and active in the gyms.

1 of 18 Where was Anthony Joshua born? London Southampton Bournemouth Watford

"But because I took a loss in my last fight, there’s been a lot of reconstruction happening in my team.

"So I’ve approached training with more of a mental approach, looking at ways I can improve rather than just jumping back in the deep end from a physical point of view.

"I’m not happy about what happened previously because that’s a competitor’s mindset.

"One thing people know about me is that I bounce back and I don’t take losses. I fight the best consistently – that’s always been a part of my DNA."

READ MORE: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2 - Date, Card, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Tickets, Live Stream, Odds and More

MORE: Francis Ngannou has no chance of beating Tyson Fury, claims Enzo Maccarinelli

News Now - Sport News