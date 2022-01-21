Crystal Palace transfer news: Huge name Vieira admires 'dragging out' potential Selhurst Park move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed there are still 'a few things that are waiting' to be completed before Crystal Palace can progress with deals for Aaron Ramsey and Eddie Nketiah.

Both Juventus midfielder Ramsey and Arsenal striker Nketiah have been heavily linked with moves to Selhurst Park in recent weeks, but formal offers for either player are yet to materialise.

What is the latest news involving Nketiah and Ramsey?

Patrick Vieira made a successful start to his squad rebuild last summer, transforming an ageing squad by signing several young, exciting acquisitions during his first few months in charge.

The likes of Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise and Marc Guehi gave the capital club a different feel, and now they could be set to take to the next step in their development.

Ramsey has fallen down the pecking order at Juve and was described as an 'outgoing player' by manager Massimiliano Allegri in a recent interview after starting just one game all season, while in contrast, Vieira lauded him a 'top player'.

Palace are expected to face extensive competition for the Wales international's signature, though, with the likes of Newcastle United and Everton also believed to be eager to snap him up.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Meanwhile, prising Nketiah away from the Emirates Stadium may prove to be a trickier task, despite the 22-year-old only having six months left to run on his current contract.

Mikel Arteta recently declared that the striker is 'going to stay' in north London until the end of the season due to his lack of options in the final third of the pitch.

What has Jones said about Nketiah and Ramsey?

With Conor Gallagher's loan set to expire following the conclusion of 2021/22 and Jean-Philippe Mateta not expected to have a long-term future with the Eagles, a new striker and a central midfielder may well be high up on Vieira's wish list.

Another disaster for Chelsea as Brighton seal DRAW at the AMEX! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

But Jones has revealed various issues still need to be ironed out if transfers for Ramsey and Nketiah are to advance in the January window.

He told GiveMeSport: “Yeah, I think there are a few things that are waiting to get both of those deals to progress.”

“On Ramsey, I think as well; he's just dragging this out a little bit in case there's another club that has an opening. It only takes an injury or an unexpected transfer somewhere else, and suddenly you see Ramsey as a good guy to come in and fix your problem in midfield.”

Would Nketiah and Ramsey be good signings?

Although Ramsey does not fit the profile of player Vieira has so far targetted during his short spell as Palace boss, the 31-year-old may prove to be an extremely astute signing; if he can be convinced to join the Eagles.

He's a proven winner, has bags of Premier League experience and 71 international caps, highlighting the level of quality he would bring to the capital club's engine room.

1 of 15 Which club did Andy Johnson start his professional career at? Aston Villa Birmingham City Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion

Nketiah, on the other hand, is the sort of player Vieira has previously brought in. The youngster has showcased his promise at Arsenal, bagging five goals in eight games this season.

Both players could significantly bolster Vieira's charges then, but it remains to be seen if the French tactician can attract either or both men to Selhurst Park this winter.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News