The FIFA 22 Team of the Year promo finally goes live at 6PM GMT on Friday 21st January 2022 and we have all the latest information around leaks which have revealed that an Ultimate Team Sergino Dest TOTY moments Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is on its way.

This upcoming Team of the Year promo is arguably the biggest and most highly anticipated one in a calendar year due to the fact that it will involve special cards with ratings of only 93 and above.

If you are able to pack one of these TOTY cards then you are massively lucky as the chances of this are quite slim. You can either sell these cards on the transfer market for millions of coins or use them in your team.

TOTY Moments cards are an additional part of this promo, and they might not have ratings above 95, but they do see players get massive upgrades.

FIFA 22 Team of the Year FUT Leaker Reveals TOTY Moments Sergino Dest SBC

Team of the Year is highly anticipated by the FIFA community and one of the reasons for this is not just due to the players released in the promo squad, but also due to the sheer amount of content that is released during the promo.

Developers EA SPORTS are very clever with this TOTY Promo as well as they do not release the whole team in one go. Instead they split the release into three; the defenders and goalkeeper released first, then the midfielders, then the attackers.

These latest leaks, provided to us by reliable leakers @DonkTrading and @trustyfuttrader, have revealed that FC Barcelona defender Sergino Dest will be getting a TOTY Moments card. These cards are given to players who have had a moment in their career which expressed pure brilliance.

The American right-back is only a 76 rated gold card on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but he does have an 81 rated In-Form card. For now, we do not know the rating of his TOTY Moments card, but it should be quite a big upgrade, hopefully we could see it reach the mid-high 80's.

We will provide updates on this Dest card when more is revealed, so be sure to keep an eye on this page.

