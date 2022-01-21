Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football fans that have been watching the Africa Cup of Nations have been treated to a fantastic spectacle so far.

There have been so many talking points in Cameroon - not least holders Algeria crashing out with just one point to their name.

There’s also been a number of viral clips that have emerged ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous. From outrageous goals from the likes of Naby Keita and Achraf Hakimi to referees blowing for full-time in the 85th-minute.

We’re now into the knockout stages and we know the 16 clubs that will do battle to be crowned champions of Africa.

But before the tournament resumes again on Sunday, we wanted to bring you another viral clip from the group stages.

It came from Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau as the Super Eagles maintained their 100% record.

Second half goals from Umar Sadiq and William Troost-Ekong sealed top spot in Group D for Nigeria.

But we want to speak about the referee in that match.

Step forward, Peter Waweru from Kenya.

He might just be our favourite referee of all time.

Waweru has gone viral for his quite brilliant running technique in the later stages of that match.

We’re not even going to try and explain it because we won’t be able to do it justice. But just take a look for yourself.

VIDEO: AFCON referee goes viral for his running technique

That straight back. Those high knees. Those arms.

Brilliant.

Fans on social media clearly enjoyed it. Check out the best reaction:

But that wasn’t the only moment of brilliance that Waweru treated us to.

Minutes later, he blew for full time. But instead of doing so normally, he went full on with the most dramatic final whistle we’ve ever seen.

Keep being you, Peter.

