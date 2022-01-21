Next Everton manager: 'Very odd' claim emerges as Toffees eye 512-game manager

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Everton's apparent interest in Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is 'very, very odd'.

Martinez was in charge of the Toffees for three years between 2013 and 2016, but his tenure ended with unsavoury scenes after a strong start soon turned sour.

What is the latest news involving Martinez?

Despite guiding Everton to a fifth-placed finish in his maiden season at the helm, the 48-year-old was unable to build on his initial success on Merseyside.

The Goodison Park outfit ended 2014/15 in 11th place, and results and performances failed to improve the following campaign, leading to Martinez's eventual dismissal.

Everton supporters had planned a protest against the Spanish tactician at their annual awards event, and a large number began to showcase their displeasure towards the manager at home games.

A banner saying "Time to go Roberto" was even flown over the stadium during a victory over Bournemouth, and the situation became so volatile that Martinez was sacked after the penultimate game of the season.

However, that hasn't stopped the now Belgium boss - who has taken charge of a whopping 512 matches in his career - from being linked with a return to his former club following the exit of Rafa Benitez.

According to Sky Sports, Martinez is one of several candidates that the Blues are assessing, with the likes of Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Jose Mourinho also believed to be on their shortlist.

What has Brown said about Martinez?

The Guardian revealed that Everton's formal offer for their ex-manager was rejected by the Belgian FA after they made an unusual attempt to hire Martinez while proposing he carried on in his current international role.

Brown has revealed he thinks the prospect of the 2013 FA Cup-winning coach going back to the Toffees is strange, and their suggestion of a job share smacks of desperation.

He told GiveMeSport: “I find it very, very odd that Everton could be so desperate to go back to someone who left under such a cloud and be willing to allow him, so we're told, to carry on as Belgium manager and do this job at the same time.”

Would Martinez's appointment make sense?

Although Martinez has done a good job with the Red Devils, guiding them to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, he has arguably failed to show any tangible improvements since he departed English football six years ago.

With the next World Cup on the horizon and Everton currently hovering just two places above the relegation zone, it's an appointment that perhaps makes little sense for either party.

Everton need a more proven manager who can guide them up the table, while Martinez has the opportunity to secure Belgium's first major international trophy later this year.

