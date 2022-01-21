Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

At WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar stunned the 75,000 people inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome into silence by ending The Undertaker’s 21-0 WrestleMania streak.

The streak became one of the most-talked about things in the world of wrestling having started way back in 1991 when The Deadman defeated Jimmy Snuka at WrestleMania VII.

Lesnar had recently returned to the WWE off the back of losing his UFC heavyweight title to Cain Velasquez at UFC 121.

Despite the hype surrounding his return, nobody inside the stadium or watching at home could have foreseen what was to come.

After three F-5’s, The Beast pinned his opponent in 25 minutes and 12 seconds.

In a clip that was aired on the premiere episode of the WWE network’s Undertaker: The Last Ride, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman could be seen watching on emotionally from backstage as The Undertaker recovered in the ring from the loss.

Lesnar recently made another return to WWE at SummerSlam last year, confronting Roman Reigns after he had just defended his Universal championship against John Cena.

Since his return, he has recaptured the WWE title, taking his number of reigns to six, at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

Lesnar had originally been slated to face Reigns for the Universal championship, however, the Tribal Chief tested positive for COVID-19 so the match was cancelled.

Instead, Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match against Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, making it a fatal five-way.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Fans eager to see Lesnar face off against Reigns may have to wait until WrestleMania 38, as it’s rumoured they will lock horns in the main event at the AT&T Stadium in April.

On January 16, Reigns was acknowledged as the longest-reigning Universal champion, breaking Lesnar’s record in the process.

The Head of the Table has left a trail of high-profile opponents in his path as he’s amassed a 509 days and counting title reign.

While a Lesnar win at ‘Mania wouldn’t prompt stadium silence as it did back in 2014, it would certainly go down as another shock on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

News Now - Sport News