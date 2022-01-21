Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE reportedly has no intention of allowing Mustafa Ali to leave the company anytime soon.

Last weekend, Mustafa Ali took to social media to publicly ask WWE to let him out of his contract so he could leave the company.

Many expected the release request to be granted, given that WWE has let close to 200 wrestlers go over the last two years, but that doesn't appear to be happening.

Fightful Select is now reporting that WWE has no intention of allowing Mustafa Ali to leave the company.

WWE has reportedly spoken with Ali since he asked for his release, with the SmackDown star being told that his request would not be granted at this time.

Those that Fightful Select heard from confirmed that WWE and Ali have spoken with each other and that Ali was informed that they would not be granting his request for a release at this moment, and as of njow it isn't the plan.

The term "value" was reportedly brought up heavily during the discussions WWE had with Ali, so it seems like they still see something in the former 205 Live star.

As of right now, it remains unclear whether or not WWE is planning on doing something with Ali now that he's not going to be leaving the company.

After news broke that WWE could not be granting Ali his release at this time, fans took to social media to voice their concerns.

In the wake of the news breaking, as can be seen below, #FreeAli began trending on Twitter, with many pleading with WWE to allow Mustafa to leave the company.

The hope from many is that if WWE isn't going to find something substantial for Ali to do, then they'll let him leave the company and pursue a career in another promotion.

Of course, what the future holds for Ali remains to be seen, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any additional information on that front.

