Could Guitar Hero Be Returning in 2022?

Will Guitar Hero be making an extraordinary return? This has been the talking point for Activision CEO Bobby Kotick who says he previously had a "cool vision" for the series.

Using a guitar-shaped game controller, gamers across the globe were able to make their rock and roll dreams come true by playing some of their favourite songs.

The first game of the series was launched back in 2005. which was a PlayStation 2 exclusive at the time, and the legacy has gone on right up until 2015 and was the last time a new Guitar Hero game was released.

Activision took over the publication of Guitar Hero in 2006 from RedOctane, who were responsible for bringing out the first game of the series, and took the responsibility for the hugely popular game right up until 2017.

Will Guitar Hero Be Coming Back in 2022?

While Guitar Hero has been the talk of the town recently, sadly there are no plans currently in place, that we are aware of, regarding a new Guitar Hero game this year, or 2023 for that matter.

Kostick, who has come under intense scrutiny in recent months, spoke to VentureBeat (via VG247) about how plans were in the works for a new Guitar Hero game previously, but Activision were unable to fund "the resources for it."

"Phil [Spencer] and I started riffing on things for the future," he said. "I wanted to make a new Guitar Hero for a while, but I don’t want to add teams to do manufacturing and supply chain and QA for manufacturing. And the chip shortages are enormous. We didn’t really have the ability to do that.

"I had a really cool vision for what the next Guitar Hero would be, and realized we don’t have the resources to do that."

(Credit: GameSpot)

Thanks to Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, which turned a lot of heads right across the gaming community, the resources at their disposal are likely to be vast.

This may open the door to a new Guitar Hero in the future, even with the possibility of being compatible with Virtual Reality (VR) gameplay, which would be something to behold.

While we can dream about the return of Guitar Hero, for now, there are no plans in place for a new game to emerge anytime soon.

