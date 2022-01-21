Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sami Zayn is set to remain with WWE after reports emerged that he’s about to sign a new long-term deal with the company.

Zayn’s deal was reportedly set to expire in late 2021, but it looks like he has followed in the footsteps of long-time friend - and sometimes foe - Kevin Owens by extending his stay in WWE.

Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer details that has been talk of Zayn’s new deal, although no official word has yet come from WWE themselves.

”In conjunction with being featured more heavily on television, Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen, 37), signed a multi-year deal with WWE. There has also been locker room talk that Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei, also 37) did as well, but WWE sources have not confirmed Zayn having signed to us yet.”

The 37 year-old joined WWE in 2013 and is former two-time Intercontinental Champion as well as his memorable stint as NXT Champion in 2014.

More recently we’ve seen the Canadian mix it up in some memorable segments with Brock Lesnar during the build to Lesnar's title bout at Day 1, before entering a mini feud with movie star Johnny Knoxville, as the pair prepare to battle as participants in next week’s Royal Rumble match.

We are yet to have any concrete details on Zayn’s new WWE deal, but it comes just weeks after Owen’s put pen to paper on his new contract. Signing a new three-year deal with WWE in a contract that’s said to be worth up to $3 million a year.

You can watch WWE's Royal Rumble event on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

