Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £20m 'impact player' wanted by Conte

Former Premier League midfielder Carlton Palmer is bemused by Tottenham's reported interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is said to be keen on bringing the 25-year-old to north London this month, but Palmer does not think he is the kind of player who is going to help take the club to the next level.

What is the latest news involving Traore?

Multiple outlets, including The Times, have claimed that Tottenham are interested in signing Traore before the transfer window closes.

According to the newspaper, Conte has identified the Spaniard as someone who can address the team's issue at wing-back. The same report also states that Wolves are likely to demand £20m in any potential deal, while The Telegraph claims that Spurs have already had a £15m bid rejected.

Traore has not had the most consistent of seasons at Molineux this term, finding himself in and out of Bruno Lage's starting XI.

In the Premier League, he has started 10 games and been on the bench for 10. In those appearances, the Spain international has managed just the sole goal, while he is yet to assist.

What has Palmer said about Traore to Tottenham?

Conte wants news signings; the Italian has said as much. Palmer, however, does not think Traore is the answer.

On the speculation linking him to Spurs, the ex-Leeds United and Southampton star said: "I'm quite bemused by the Traore one. For me, I just see him as an impact player.

"I don't see how Spurs would be interested in him if the talk is they want to go on and challenge for the league title."

Will Tottenham sign Traore before the transfer deadline?

Traore certainly does look like a player Tottenham could sign in this transfer window. As already mentioned, he has not been a mainstay in Wolves' starting XI this season, so he could perhaps be one individual who Lage is willing to let go.

His contract situation also plays into Spurs' hands. The former Middlesbrough man has just 18 months to run on his current deal, and there have been no signs to suggest that he is going to put pen to paper on a new one.

It could leave Wolves with little choice but to sell soon. And if that does turn out to be the case, it looks like Conte and Tottenham will be at the front of the queue.

Ultimately, it does not look like too much of a hard deal to do, so you would not back against the north London outfit signing him this month.

