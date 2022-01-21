Showstar UK vs USA YouTube Boxing Undercard: Full Confirmed List So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Showstar UK vs USA YouTube Boxing Event is something that many are very excited for and we have revealed the full confirmed Undercard list so far.

This upcoming influencer event is following in the footsteps of the huge YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event in 2021 which attracted millions of fans.

With the YouTubers involved all having hundreds of thousands as well as millions of fans, many will be wanting to either attend the event or watch it live.

It promises to be a very entertaining spectacle, and with it being the UK vs the USA, there is some added tension as a lot of pride is at stake.

Read More: Showstar UK VS USA YouTube Boxing: Date, Card, Venue, Event, Tickets, Live Stream and All You Need to know

Who is fighting on the Showstar UK vs USA YouTube Boxing undercard?

Everyone will be tuning in to watch the main event, which includes two big fights, but a lot of people will also want to see the fights on the undercard.

They could include grudge matches or feature fights which involve up and coming YouTubers, so they are definitely worth tuning in for.

Typically, there are around three-five fights on the undercard and there should be some huge fights on this undercard as there is a lot of coverage and hype around the event.

So far, the full undercard has not been confirmed for the UK vs USA YouTube Boxing Event, but no doubt over the next few weeks and months, more fights will be announced. The moment they are, we will update this page, so be sure to keep an eye on it.

Main Event:

Deji vs Wassabi

Co-Main Event:

KingKennyTV vs FazeTemperrr

Undercard:

ArmzKorleone vs iMinikon

Vitalyzdtv vs Vitalyzdtv

No doubt we will be treated to some mouth watering fights on the undercard when more are announced.

Showstar have been slowly but surely announcing more and more fights for this huge event, and some of the YouTubers on this card have millions of subscribers.

No doubt the other fights on this card will have just as big a following as many YouTubers have been wanting to get involved in the fight, like AnEsonGib, who tweeted out that American YouTuber Austin McBroom is taking too long to accept the fight.

With the event happening on Saturday 5th March 2022, there is not long to go at all, and we for one are very excited for it.

