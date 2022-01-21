Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There are so many brilliant football stadiums scattered across Europe.

England is the home to stadiums steeped in history including Wembley, Old Trafford and Anfield, while Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of the best modern stadiums around.

In Spain, the Bernabeu and Camp Nou stand out, while AC Milan and Inter Milan's San Siro is as iconic as they come.

But what is the best football stadium in Europe?

Money.co.uk have revealed the best stadiums in the continent based on fan satisfaction.

They've taken reviews from three different sources (Trip Advisor, Google and Football Ground Map) to reveal the best-reviewed football stadiums.

Every stadium has been given an overall score out of five. View the top 20 best stadiums in the world, per Money.co.uk's findings, below...

=16. Rostov Arena (Rostov) - 4.40/5

=16. Olympiastadion (Hertha Berlin) - 4.40/5

=16. Luzhniki Stadium (Russia national team) - 4.40/5

=16. Estadio do Dragao (Porto) - 4.40/5

=16. Emirates Stadium (Arsenal) - 4.40/5

=11. Stadion Gdansk (Lechia Gdansk) - 4.43/5

=11. San Mames (Athletic Club) - 4.43/5

=11. Otkrytiye Arena (Spartak Moscow) - 4.43/5

=11. San Siro - (Inter Milan & AC Milan) - 4.43/5

=11. Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) - 4.43/5

=9. Wanda Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid) - 4.47/5

=9. Wembley (England national team) - 4.47/5

=2. Arena Nationala (FCSB) - 4.53/5

=2. Camp Nou (Barcelona) - 4.53/5

=2. Santiago Bernabeu (Real Madrid) - 4.53/5

=2. Millennium Stadium (Wales national team) - 4.53/5

=2. Stadion Narodowy (Poland national team) - 4.53/5

=2. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur) - 4.53/5

1. Westfalenstadion (Dortmund) - 4.57/5

Dortmund's Westfalenstadion has been named as the best stadium in Europe based on fan satisfaction.

And, to be honest, there can be few complaints.

Dortmund's 81,000 stadium is packed to the rafters each and every week and the atmosphere created there is as good as you'll experience anywhere.

Tottenham's new stadium comes in at second, tied with Camp Nou and the Bernabeu.

England's iconic stadium, Wembley, makes the top 10, followed by San Siro and Allianz Arena.

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium is also among the best stadiums in Europe.

Among the stadiums to miss out on the top 20 include Anfield (Liverpool), Old Trafford (Manchester United), Ibrox (Celtic) and Johan Cruyff Arena (Ajax).

