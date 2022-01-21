Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After a thrilling three set match between Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka, the defending Australian Open champion has bowed out of the competition.

It was an extremely tense affair as neither women left anything out on the court during the fight for a spot in the fourth round.

However, UK viewers were deprived of the final moments of the match after it was taken off air at 5-5 in the final set.

Osaka got the match off to a dream start, winning the first set 6-4 and looking confident against her American opponent.

However, Anisimova stunned the former world number one with a 6-3 win in the second set, forcing a decider at the Margaret Court Arena.

The third set went right down to the wire — with both women putting their bodies on the line, the scoreline reached 5-5. But that would be all UK viewers would get the chance to watch as the exhilarating match played out.

Eurosport, the channel airing this year's Australian Open in the UK, switched from Anisimova vs Osaka to its coverage of the Alpine Ski World Cup in Kitzbuhel.

Viewers were left scrambling to find additional ways to watch the match and many missed Anisimova's triumph over the reigning champion.

The coverage continued on channel Discovery+, but the subscription streaming service was unavailable to many, and it has sparked a lot of complaints on social media.

What seems to have irked supporters the most is that Eurosport opted to show the build up to Rafael Nadal's match against Karen Khachanov, rather than the final moments of a clash featuring the reigning Australian Open women's champion.

"Terrible decision by Eurosport to leave Osaka-Anisimova at 5-5 in the third," one Twitter user wrote.

"Eurosport are embarrassing. How can they dump the match at 5-5 in [the] decider for skiing? Could easily have put it on ES1 instead of Nadal warmup," another said.

Another Twitter user has branded the decision to pull the match as "outrageous."

Ultimately, limited viewers were able to watch the final minutes of the third round clash, which saw world number 60 Anisimova triumph over one of the tournament's favourites.

