Rey Mysterio has talked of his pride after being revealed as the cover star of WWE’s new video game WWE 2K22.

The former WWE champion follows in the footsteps of Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch as the latest star to grace the cover of 2K’s popular WWE series, and he shared his reaction to the accolade at the press event to announce the cover reveal.

Speaking to Bryon Saxton and Sam Roberts, the 47 year-old talked about what it means for him to front the new game.

'Representing the culture of lucha libre as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K22 is a moment of great pride for me. I’m looking forward to sharing the stories behind the big moments of my career with a dedicated community of players and connecting with WWE fans in a whole new way as they play through my 2K Showcase. I think every moment, every accolade that I have throughout my career has had a different meaning. Just being able to share the ring with my son (for the first time) was a very special moment. And not only that, but we became tag team Champions — the first father and son in WWE history. It’s been an incredible ride. I’ve enjoyed every moment that I’ve had in the ring, you know, from my beginning, in ’89, up until now, 2022.'

After taking a hiatus last year, the 2K game series makes its return in 2022 and has promised to look, feel, play, and ‘hit’ different than any previous title in the franchise. Rey’s presence on the cover is a celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar, having made his debut for the company in July 2002.

WWE 2K22 will be released on March 11, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for more on the game in the coming weeks.

