WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition: What Do Players Get For Their Money?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE 2K22 has finally been announced by the game's developers after months of speculation and they revealed three different editions that fans of the series can get their hands on.

2K Games will offer up the Deluxe version of their virtual wrestling sim as their most lucrative copy of the game, which will come with Early Access and an array of bonus items and freebies.

The developers opted to take a year's sabbatical from making WWE games following the disappointing reaction they received from 2K20, but plenty of positive messages are being told about this new game already.

Read more: WWE 2K22: Reporter claims new title is "wrestling fan's wrestling game"

The Deluxe Edition will appeal to passionate WWE fans, who will be looking to obtain as much wrestling memorabilia and in-game cosmetics as they can to build their collection.

2K appear to have listened to their fans this year in regards to what they want and they are some tasty pre-order bonuses that gamers can acquire.

Read more: WWE 2K22: Leaks, Release Date, Game Modes, Roster Reveal and Everything You Need To Know

WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition

For those gamers who pre-order the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K22, they will be able to acquire Early Access on Tuesday 8th March 2022 at 12 am GMT - three days before the official launch date.

Via PlayStation, here is a list of what the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K22 will include, which will cost £84.99:

Season Pass

2K Games stated the following: "For the ultimate fan who wants it all - the Season Pass allows gamers the opportunity to gain access to all 5 of the DLC packs featuring new Superstars and Legends, and also includes the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger Pack."

Undertaker Immortal Pack

This sounds incredibly cool. This pack features all three different versions of the Undertaker from down the years, as well as "MyFACTION Undertaker EVO cards with MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses."

Starrcade '98 Rey Mysterio Pack

We wondered where WCW would integrate with WWE 2K22, and here is one of many links expectedly to the classic wrestling promotion. With this pack, players will receive a '96 Rey Mysterio playable character and a Starrcade ‘96 Rey Mysterio Ruby MyFACTION card.

SuperCard (Not available for Digital Version)

Limited Edition WWE SuperCards will be provided with the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K22.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest WWE 2K22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News