Spurs transfer news: Hugely promising update on January swoop for £43.2m 'complete player'

Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel believes that Tottenham Hotspur could do a deal to sign Franck Kessie this month.

The club have been heavily linked with a potential move for the AC Milan midfielder as they look to strengthen Antonio Conte’s squad both this month and in the summer.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They are still basking in the glory of a genuinely amazing victory in midweek.

Conte’s side beat Leicester City 3-2 despite being 2-1 down in the 94th minute, with two goals from Steven Bergwijn handing the club all three points and a major boost in their bid to qualify for the Champions League in the process.

The result leaves Spurs one point behind fourth-placed West Ham United, with three games in hand, ahead of this weekend’s clash with Chelsea.

Reports have suggested that Spurs are interested in a deal to sign Kessie from Milan, with a suggestion that the club could look to sign the Ivory Coast international this month rather than waiting until the summer to potentially sign him on a free transfer.

Kessie’s contract is expiring at the end of the season, meaning that he can discuss a move to a foreign club this month, and Sky Sports claims that Spurs have already held talks with the player’s representatives.

The 25-year-old is currently playing for the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations and scored in their 3-1 win over Algeria earlier this week; he has been hailed as a "complete player" by Milan head coach Stefano Pioli.

And Mokbel believes that a deal to sign Kessie could well be struck before this month’s transfer deadline.

What has Mokbel said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think that is certainly a deal that could be doable and I think that could be doable sooner rather than later. I'm talking this window, if both clubs can come to an agreement."

Is this smart from Spurs?

Bringing him in prior to the summer makes all the sense in the world.

Waiting until the end of the season, when Kessie’s deal expires, could well mean that Spurs are gazumped by a club who can offer an immense amount of money in both wages and a signing-on fee.

If Spurs can find a way to do a deal in this window, with next to no competition, they really should, as it also means that Spurs are strengthening their squad amid their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

This one is a no-brainer, and is something that Spurs have to try to do before the deadline.

