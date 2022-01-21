Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are set to finally get it on in the main event of UFC 270 in Los Angeles this weekend.

The former teammates-turned-rivals are just days away from deciding the heavyweight division's No1.

But Michael Bisping - British MMA royalty - believes they still have some way to go before their achievements can be compared to that of their predecessors.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' ranked his top five all-time heavyweights, but both of them were left off the list.

Unsurprisingly Bisping, 42, named American two-time world champion Stipe Miocic, 39, as the greatest heavyweight of all time.

The 39-year-old boasts an impressive record of 20-4 and has held the world championship twice.

Cain Velasquez, also 39, came in at second despite being knocked out by Ngannou in his last fight back in February 2019.

He holds a record of 14-3 and is also a former two-time world champion, ruling from 2010-11 and 2012-2015.

The American's arch-rival Junior Dos Santos, 37, secured third place in Bisping's rankings.

Involved in great rivalries with Miocic, Velasquez and Fabricio Werdum, Dos Santos' crisp striking and power made him a favourite among fans.

American wrestler Randy Couture, 58, was named in fourth after he became the first 'champ-champ' when he added the light heavyweight belt to his heavyweight crown with a win over Tito Ortiz in September 2003.

Couture is also the only fighter to ever hold the light-and-heavyweight titles, with Amanda Nunes, Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre all following in his footsteps.

And Brazilian Werdum makes up the rest of the top five, with Bisping saying 'he was excellent at jiu-jitsu'.

Werdum, who is 24-9-1 (1 NC), has won multiple competitions in different countries - including winning the ADCC world championships in 2009.

Here's what Bisping had to say about each of them below...

1. Stipe Miocic

"I'll just get right to it - he's a fireman, he's a nice guy, he likes to box, his name is Stipe Miocic.

"Just an incredible the career that he's had and the records that he's set.

"When I say records, I'm talking about the most consecutive title defences coming in with three.

"It doesn't sound like that much, but hey, nobody else has ever done it."

2. Cain Velasquez

"No2, Cain Velasquez.

"If you listen to Daniel Cormier talk, he'll tell you he is the best heavyweight that the UFC has ever seen, and maybe he would have been, but the problem with Cain Velasquez is just that he was plagued by so many injuries and he had so much time off.

"But when he was on fire, when he was in shape, when he was injury-free, he really was something else to watch. He had an incredible pace, tremendous wrestling, beautiful boxing.

"I remember, he was early in his UFC career, I had my fight in Australia, I think I fought Wanderlei Silva, and Cain Velasquez was on the fight card and he knocked out Nogueira with a beautiful boxing combination."

3. Junior Dos Santos

"Now, next guy, No3. We're talking one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet.

"He's a very funny guy if you follow him on social media he's always like doing funny videos with his wife.

"He's a great guy, he's a nice guy, and I'm a huge fan. He knocked out somebody else on this list to become champion on the first ever fight card on FOX which was a big deal at the time and of course I am talking about the one, the only Junior Dos Santos.

"He was UFC heavyweight champion from 2011-2012, he only had sadly one successful title defence, he retired with a record of 21-9. Of course he had some jiu-jitsu but it was the boxing which really set him apart."

4. Randy Couture

"Moving on, next one on the list, is a guy - he was a three-time Olympic hopeful, he was a wrestler beforehand, like a lot of people.

"He came to the UFC and became champion in the heavyweight division. He also became champion in the light heavyweight division.

"He then destroyed Tito Ortiz, the long-time reigning champion, and of course he became a two-weight division champion.

"I am of course talking about Randy 'The Natural' Couture, he is my No3 heavyweight of all time."

5. Fabricio Werdum

"Number five, coming in hot, we have a guy - he comes from Brazil, he is very big, he was excellent at jiu-jitsu.

"He carved his teeth out in Japan, became a bit of a big deal, came out to America, to Strikeforce, he submitted Fedor Emelianenko, then came to the UFC and became champion when he choked out Cain Velasquez.

"Yes, I am talking about Fabricio Werdum, with a record of 24-9-1 and more known for doing this very irritating face [pulls face].

"Fabricio Werdum, he had some tremendous fights inside the octagon, he really did, and of course, he beat Cain Velasquez in Mexico City."

