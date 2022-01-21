Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Steven Gerrard was made for Liverpool, there can be no doubting it.

The iconic Scouser was the beating heart of the Merseyside giants for decades and played in several incredible teams.

From winning in Istanbul to his very own final in Cardiff, Gerrard's time in a red shirt will go down as one of the all time great careers.

Over the years, Gerrard stepped out onto the Anfield pitch with some of the finest footballers ever but one of his longest serving teammates was Dirk Kuyt.

The dogmatic Dutchman will go down as one of Liverpool's favourite sons for his hard-working and lionhearted performances in the famous red shirt.

He had a knack for scoring crucial goals and always went about his business with minimum frill and fuss.

Enter Giveaway

He and Gerrard formed a strong partnership and friendship as two of the more senior players in the squad.

However, having the ear of someone like Gerrard is not always a positive thing, as Kuyt knows better than anyone.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Kuyt recounted a brilliant story of the x-rated rant Gerrard fired his way after scoring a screamer vs West Ham in 2007.

After a drab first half showing, Kuyt smashed one in off the crossbar within seconds of the second half starting.

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Semi Final Highlights & Reaction | The Football Terrace

While his teammates celebrated around, Gerrard piled in.

“I remember one game, an away game, against West Ham," Kuyt began.

"It was probably one of the worst halves I have played in a Liverpool shirt and about 10 seconds into the second-half I scored a cracker from outside the box, it hit the crossbar and went in.

"Gerrard came to me and said ‘you were absolute s*** in that first-half’. And that’s Stevie G, he is a great guy. He was really helpful for me when I arrived. He helped me a lot with everything."

You can see the moment in the video below.

Incredible.

Gerrard may not have won mountains of silverware during his time at Anfield but his elite mentality simply can not be called into question.

That same steely-eyed focus is exactly the thing that Aston Villa fans will be enjoying now with the Merseyside legend taking the reins at the Birmingham club.

Could Gerrard managerial career be laced with more silverware than his playing days? We would like to think so.

1 of 15 Which squad number did Steven Gerrard wear before taking over the number 8 shirt at Liverpool? 17 10 23 7

News Now - Sport News