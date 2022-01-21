Manchester United vs West Ham United: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many football fans are getting excited for the Premier League games this weekend, and we have all the information you need to know about the Manchester United vs West Ham United game ahead of kick-off.

The two sides are both battling for top four places in England's top flight, and with there only being six points between fourth and eighth, every game counts massively.

Getting a win against a fellow top four battling side would give them both a good morale boost as it would be a huge sign to the other teams in the Premier League, so there is a lot at stake in this match between two big rivals.

With Manchester City running away with the Premier League, the top four battle is one of the only remaining entertaining battles in the division this season.

Here is all you need to know about Man United vs West Ham:

Date & Time

West Ham take on Man United on Saturday 22nd January 2022 at Old Trafford. The match will start at 3:00pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be gutted to hear that Man United vs West Ham will be not televised live for those in the UK.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you cannot do so due to the fact that 3PM kick offs cannot be live streamed.

For those who want to watch the match highlights, they can do so after the game by heading to the official YouTube channels of the two sides. Highlights will also be available to watch on Match of the Day on BBC One on Saturday evening.

Team News

Man United will be definitely be without Paul Pogba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Meanwhile Scott McTominay suffered a minor knock and Jadon Sancho should return.

Said Benrahma could return for West Ham after Algeria were knocked out of AFCON and Tomas Soucek could also return. David Moyes will be without Mark Noble, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

Predicted Man United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Head to Head

The two sides have met 51 times in the past in the Premier League. Man United have won 31 times, whilst West Ham have won 7 times. There have been 13 draws between the two sides.

Last Five Meetings:

5th December 2020: West Ham United 1-3 Manchester United

9th February 2021: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

14th March 2021: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

19th September 2021: West Ham United 1-2 Manchester United

22nd September 2021: Manchester United 0-1 West Ham United

Odds

The betting markets have the game as a close one, and expectedly so.

Manchester United to win: 17/20

Draw: 11/4

West Ham to win: 29/10

Prediction

This game has a huge rivalry and with a top four place at stake, form will go out the window. What we do know is that this game should be an entertaining spectacle.

Prediction: Man United 2-1 West Ham

You can find all of the latest football news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News