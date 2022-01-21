Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Athlete Eddie Hall has reminded his fans just how different he used to look, posting an image of his former days as a Strongman.

Perhaps best known of late from Channel 5's Celebs in Solitary, the 34-year-old from Newcastle-under-Lyme was famed for being one of the strongest men on the planet between 2011 and 2018.

Indeed, during a seven-year Strongman career, Hall, a five-time Britain's Strongest Man, was crowned World's Strongest Man in 2017, finishing ahead of Hafthor Bjornsson.

Now, having significantly slimmed down to a mountain of muscle, the man nicknamed 'The Beast' certainly lives up to his moniker.

But Hall would be unlikely to receive much argument previously, either.

Now, weighing in at a relatively svelte 157kg and with a personal best deadlift of 500kg, Hall was a very different picture only four years back when he opted to quit the sport due to health concerns.

As he took to social media earlier this week, it might be easy to understand why.

Accompanying the crazy photo was a caption that reads: "This is what peak physical strength looks like! 196.5kg // 433lbs // 31stone // 6ft 2.5."

Showing off a simply remarkable 31 stone frame from his days competing, Hall's comparison in size is incredible, prompting reactions from many in the Strongman community.

As Zac Aynsley noted: "Absolute f****** unit," whilst others stated "beast" and "house."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Arnold Allen also commented: "That's how I feel I look after a post-fight binge."

It is a remarkable transformation for Hall, who in 2022 is set to make waves in another field, with an appearance in The Expendables 4 alongside Sly Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham and Randy Couture.

News Now - Sport News