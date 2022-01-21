Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sam Kerr has rewritten international history after becoming Australia's all-time top goalscorer, regardless of gender.

The 28-year-old has overtaken Tim Cahill's record of 50 goals, which the former Everton star had held since 2017.

Kerr set a new all-time top tally of 54, after netting five in The Matildas' astonishing 18-0 win over Indonesia in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

After just nine minutes of play, the Chelsea star opened up the scoring for Australia before going on to bag a further four goals in the match to write her name in the history books.

Follow up goals came from the likes of Manchester City's Hayley Raso and Ellie Carpenter of Lyon during the Aussies' dismantling of Indonesia. Former West Ham forward Emily van Egmond also notched four goals of her own.

After 43 shots — 25 on target and 18 hitting the back of the net — the Matildas fell three goals short of matching the all-time biggest women's international victory margin.

Canada currently holds this record with a 21-0 win against Puerto Rico back in 1998.

A whopping 18 goals is nothing to be sniffed at, and many players put in stellar performances, but the spotlight falls heavily on Kerr.

The Australia captain is undeniably one of the best players on the planet. As well as her new international achievement, Kerr has also enjoyed a glittering domestic career.

The forward is the all-time leading goalscorer in both the National Women's Soccer League in the USA, and Australia's A-League Women.

After dominating on the other side of the world, Kerr opted for a new challenge and joined Women's Super League giants Chelsea in 2020.

The adjustment to the competitive nature of England's top league saw the forward struggle to find her groove at first, but she proved all her doubters wrong last season when she made history once again.

Following the 2020/21 campaign, Kerr became the only woman to win the Golden Boot in three different leagues. Her 21 goals all came from open play, and saw her finish above Arsenal talisman Vivianne Miedema (18) and Chelsea teammate Fran Kirby (16).

After finishing as the WSL top scorer with the Blues, Kerr has now achieved the accolade on three different continents.

With plenty of years still ahead of her for both club and country, there is no limit to where Kerr's exceptional career can take her.

