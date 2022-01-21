Battlefield 2042 May Become a Free to Play Game, Insider Claims

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reports emerging online suggest that EA are considering making Battlefield 2042 a free-to-play game following the reoccurring technical issues the game has had since its launch.

This comes after loyal fans of the long-running series paid over £100 to pre-order the Ultimate Edition, the most lucrative copy of Battlefield 2042, before the game's release in November 2021.

As a result of the constant bugs, glitches and in-game crashes that have been taking place, the gaming community have become increasingly upset and gave the developers a wide array of scathing reviews on Metacritic.

At the time of writing, the price of the game has not been affected and have opted not to take the same route as Bethesda did with Fallout 76, who chose to significantly reduce the price of their game to appease their fanbase (via PC Gamer).

With this in mind, EA and DICE could take similar action that may upset a section of the gaming community that put their name down for the game early.

Battlefield 2042 Free to Play?

This news came to light thanks to industry insider Tom Henderson, who has been known for revealing early leaks for Battlefield games especially.

He revealed that EA have been "very disappointed" with how the latest game of the series has performed and are "looking at all the options" that are at their disposal at this time.

Henderson added that this includes the game being free-to-play "in some capacity."

This would be a hugely controversial move if EA and DICE opted to do this. Not only for those that bought the standard edition shortly after release - but those that paid full whack for the Ultimate Edition months in advance.

As per TweakTown, the developers only had 15 months of development time on the game and full production did not start until August 2020. This is an incredibly short timeframe from day one of development until a game's full release.

We are sure we will hear more about this as DICE produce new updates and patches in the coming months in an attempt to iron out these wretched in-game creases.

