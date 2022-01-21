FIFA 22 Team of the Year: FUT Leaks Reveal That Salah, Ronaldo and Benzema are Part of 12th Player TOTY Vote

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 Team of the Year Promo arrives to FUT at 6PM GMT on Friday 21st January 2022 and leaks have revealed that Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema will be involved in the 12th player vote.

Many who love Ultimate Team voted for the Team of the Year squad, but eyebrows were raised when Salah, Benzema and Ronaldo didn't feature.

The attackers who made the cut instead were Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, and this highlights how many world class attackers there currently are in the world of football.

Despite the shocking exclusion of these three players, we are due for a great TOTY promo and FIFA players are already building up packs to try and obtain one of the players for their squads.

Read More: FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Squad, Release Date, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

FIFA 22 Team of the Year Leaks Reveal That Salah, Ronaldo and Benzema are Part of 12th Player TOTY Vote

Every year, we are treated to 11 Team of the Year players and these players make up a squad. This year was maybe one of the hardest yet when it came to voting and the squad has caused a lot of debate on social media. Here is the squad in full:

As you can see there are some truly amazing players in the squad, but with such an array of talent across Europe, FIFA 22 allows players to pick a twelfth player to make the TOTY Promo.

This 12th player is between three nominees who were close to making the Final XI, but fell just short of it. This news hasn't been officially revealed yet, but reliable leakers FutSheriff and FIFA Romania have told the gaming community that the three players nominated are Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

This is great news, and no doubt the voting will be tight between the three. Salah had an amazing calendar year, and many believed he should have won the Balon d'Or. Benzema has also been fantastic, and his goalscoring per year is an absolute joke in the football world. Ronaldo hasn't been at his best all year round, but the fact he is still involved in these votes emphasises his quality.

Who do you want to win the 12th Player vote? Let us know!

Enter our giveaway to be in with a chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News