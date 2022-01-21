Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As UFC fans ready themselves for this weekend's heavyweight unification showdown between Cyril Gane and Francis Ngannou, just what was said during their face-off on Thursday has been revealed.

With the bout set for the Honda Center in Anaheim at UFC 270 on Saturday night, the contest will see the rare occasion of two fighters who speak French as their native tongue.

As interim champ Gane looks to unite the gold, the man from La Roche-sur-Yon in western France goes up against a man four years older than himself in Cameroonian Ngannou.

That, obviously, presented issues for a chiefly English-speaking audience when they met on stage 48 hours before stepping into the Octagon, but with a dash of keen hearing and a French dictionary to hand, just what was said between the duo has been revealed.

Despite a build-up that has seen both men trade verbal blows, their pre-fight meet in front of a packed house in the Golden State was a cordial one.

Gane opened to his opponent (translated from French): "I am happy, Francis."

Responding in kind, his African counterpart said: "Hey, no matter what you think, I respect you. Don't let it all get into your brains."

Ngannou finished: "We will give each other a war on Saturday... but I do respect you."

Gane grinned and nodded his approval.

As UFC president Dana White then ushered both fighters to turn to the gathered crowd, the hype for this particular bout is no less than more recent bouts, even if the build-up may have been a tad lost in translation.

Nevertheless, UFC 270 will be a landmark event for company, with Brock Lesnar the only man in heavyweight history to unite the belts previously, when he defeated Frank Mir back at UFC 100 in 2009.

Moreover, as a contest between two men at the peak of their abilities, it is a bout which should not disappoint.

