Newcastle transfer news: £18m England star 'could be easier to sign than Diego Carlos'

Keith Downie insists that Newcastle United may find it easier to sign Jesse Lingard this month than Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.

The club are attempting to make improvements to their squad in the January transfer window as the club aim to climb away from the relegation zone.

What’s the latest on Newcastle?

They have already added Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood to their squad in this window but they are somewhat struggling to add further players to their squad.

Eddie Howe is reportedly keen to sign Carlos from Sevilla, and reports suggest that a bid worth £30m has been tabled for his signature.

However, there is also said to be rival interest from a fellow Premier League club, while Carlos himself has outlined a desire to remain in Spain.

Newcastle have also been linked with Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile while a loan move for Lingard has been mooted.

The Manchester United attacking midfielder has struggled for minutes throughout the season under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick and is yet to make a Premier League start.

A report from The Daily Telegraph has claimed that there has been a new loan bid made for Lingard as the Magpies aim to bring him in this month.

It remains to be seen if he will be willing to make a permanent move to Newcastle in the summer, while Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a potential swoop to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

But Downie believes that a loan deal to sign Lingard would be easier to complete than bringing Carlos into the club.

What did Downie say?

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “I know they need to start juggling now but, for me, the crucial thing is to get a centre-back in before they bring in Lingard but sometimes you can’t pick and choose these things and Lingard might be an easier deal to do than Carlos.”

Is the Lingard deal easier?

It certainly looks it.

The attacking midfielder isn’t playing for United and is clearly available; he is valued at £18m by Transfermarkt.

Lingard is reportedly considering the offer from Newcastle, per the above Telegraph report, and may well be willing to move to St James’ Park in this transfer window.

Carlos, by comparison, is proving difficult to extricate from the Spanish club and there is plenty of rival interest too, while there is a hefty fee involved too.

Downie is surely right that the deal for Lingard is simpler to complete.

