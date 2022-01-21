Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Porto will reportedly not offer a new contract at the end of the season due to 'lying about his age' throughout his career.

Portuguese outlet Corriero de Manha, per the Daily Mail, claim that Mbemba has told his close friends he was born in 1990, which would make him 31 years old.

It is currently believed he is 27 years of age.

Questions about Mbemba's age have been raised since 2013, when a CNN report claimed he had four different birthdays.

Mbemba was registered by his two first Congolese clubs as being born in 1988.

His date of birth was listed as November 30, 1991 for a Cup of Nations qualifier in June 2011.

Anderlecht, Newcastle and Porto recorded his birth date as August 8, 1994, while Mbemba has told friends he was born in 1990.

Back in 2015, before Mbemba signed for Newcastle, he took tests to prove his age.

"I got bone tests done and, as me and my friends all know, the results prove what my age is," Mbemba said.

"I just go out and play football, no misinformation. A lot has been said about my birthdate and the different ages. I proved exactly what the truth is.

"People in Africa know, me and my family, friends and anyone who knows Chancel Mbemba knows I was born on August 8th, 1994. That is all that matters.

"Sometimes in Africa when people see someone doing well they try to bring them down or harm they career.

"I am not that kind of person, I have my friends and family and I don't have any harmful thoughts in my heart or in my head. All that should matter to people is what I do on the pitch."

But, seven years after those tests, questions about his age have reportedly been raised by Porto. Mbemba may be forced to prove his age once again.

