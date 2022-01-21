Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The world was saddened today to learn of the passing of Meat Loaf (real name Marvin Lee Aday).

The singer and actor unfortunately passed away on January 20, 2022 at the age of 74. His death was announced on his official Facebook page.

The statement stated that the musician passed away with his wife and his friends by his side during his final 24 hours.

The statement didn't reveal Meat Loaf's cause of death, but TMZ is reporting that the singer contracted COVID-19 earlier this week, and is listing that as his cause of death.

Since news of his passing emerged, fans from all walks of life have been sharing stories and memories of Meat Loaf.

That has been extended to the world of WWE too, with the promotion's fans sharing videos of the singer's appearance with the company back in 2010.

During his appearance on the June 2 episode of WWE Raw, Meat Loaf shared the ring with Randy Orton during his time as the guest host for the show, as can be seen below.

In the segment, which you can check out in the tweet above, Meat Loaf suggested that Randy Orton start using a new entrance song for his WWE matches.

The singer then started singing the theme that he wanted Orton to use, which the former WWE Champion didn't exactly take too kindly to.

Orton then hit Meat Loaf with an RKO, which came the week after Randy did the same thing to TV personality Wayne Brady.

Later on in the segment, Edge came out with Vickie Guerrero to confront his former tag team partner.

Everyone here at GiveMeSport would like to extend their condolences to the friends, family and fans of Meat Loaf at this very difficult time.

