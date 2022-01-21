Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The contracts for the upcoming bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are close to being signed.

The world is waiting on tenterhooks for what has been hyped as the biggest fight in women's boxing history.

According to Matchroom Sport's Eddie Hearn, the blockbuster match could be finalised as early as next week.

Both fighters' promoters, Hearn and Jake Paul, have been working to build up the exposure of this mouthwatering clash.

Social media star turned boxer Paul recently confirmed he would be taking time away from the ring to focus on promoting his client Serrano this year.

At the end of 2021, The Problem Child revealed he and his company, Most Valuable Promotions, were eyeing up a "seven-figure payday" for Serrano this year.

The estimated date for Taylor vs Serrano, set to take place at Madison Square Garden, is April 30th.

Hearn is hoping the magnitude of the fight will sell out the 20,000-capacity arena and wants it to take place on the main stage, as opposed to the 7,000-capacity theatre in the complex.

“It will be the moment when people outside the boxing fraternity accept women’s boxing," the Matchroom promoter said. "It will change the sport forever.

"We are going to push that fight so hard. It is the culmination of a lot of hard work from us but mainly from Katie and Serrano. They are finally going to get what they deserve.

"I think it will be massive, not just among the boxing hardcore, but to a different kind of audience. It is an iconic moment for women’s boxing, the biggest fight of all time."

Taylor is the undisputed lightweight champion, currently holding the WBA, IBF, WBC and WBO titles. The Bray Bomber has donned the WBA strap since 2017, after defeating Anahí Ester Sánchez of Argentina for her first world championship.

Her 100 percent win record makes her an extremely tough opponent, but Serrano, who has won 42 of her 44 fights and also has experience in mixed martial arts and wrestling, is more than up for the task.

Hearn stressed that Taylor's last two fights were "ok, but not spectacular" but believes the match up between his client and Serrano is completely even.

"Every opponent is hoping she is on the slide. I disagree but she needs this kind of fight because it doesn’t get any bigger.

"They have been watching each other for years and the fight is going to catch fire."

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

News Now - Sport News