The FIFA 22 Team of the Year promo is around the corner we have all the latest information around leaks which have revealed that an Ultimate Team Lucas Paqueta TOTY moments Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is on its way.

This upcoming Team of the Year promo is arguably the biggest and most highly anticipated one in a calendar year due to the fact that it will involve special cards of some of the best footballers on the planet at this current time.

Some in the FIFA Community may not know that during these promos, TOTY moments cards are also released as Squad Building Challenges or Objectives.

TOTY Moments cards are an additional part of this promo, and they might not have ratings above 95, but they do see players get massive upgrades.

FIFA 22 Team of the Year FUT Leaker Reveals TOTY Moments Lucas Paqueta SBC

Team of the Year is highly anticipated by the FIFA community and one of the reasons for this is not just due to the players released in the promo squad, but also due to the sheer amount of content that is released during the promo.

These latest leaks, provided to us by reliable leaker @FutSheriff have revealed that Lyon central midfielder Lucas Paqueta will be getting a TOTY Moments card. There will only be a few of these cards available during the TOTY promo and they will only be around for a certain period of time, so be sure to be constantly checking Ultimate Team.

We do not know when this SBC will come out but the fact that all of Paqueta's stats shown on the card are above 80, combined with his 92 rating, emphasises that he will be one of the most overpowered midfielders in the game.

His SBC may require a couple of high rated squads to complete with in-form players needed, so if you are looking to obtain this great card, be sure to stack up your squad with the TOTW players as well as some high rated players. This promo looks to be very exciting and no doubt many will be jumping on FIFA 22 Ultimate team this weekend to be a part of it.

