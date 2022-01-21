Will Call of Duty Become an Xbox Exclusive Game?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The future of the Call of Duty series is currently uncertain following Microsoft's purchase of Activision, with gamers left wondering whether it will eventually become an Xbox exclusive.

CEO Phil Spencer has been public regarding the goings-on between the $70 billion (£51 billion) as the American technology behemoths made the biggest purchase in the history of gaming.

As a result of this, similar to investments in Bethesda, games from respective developers have fallen solely under the Xbox umbrella only, meaning that PlayStation players have not been able to get their hands on specific big-name titles.

The only exception to this rule was to release Deathloop as a one year timed exclusive for PS5, which will eventually roll out for PC and Xbox Series X & S when that timeframe expires.

This means that other games they make, such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout and Starfield, will only be available on day one launch for Xbox Game Pass.

Read more: Call of Duty Vanguard Weekly Playlist Update: Latest Multiplayer Playlist Changes

Call of Duty Xbox Exclusive?

At this moment in time, Microsoft Games CEO Phil Spencer has come out on several occasions and said that the company does not intend to make this an Xbox-exclusive product, telling Bloomberg that "it’s not our intent to pull communities away from that platform."

Spencer also spoke along similar lines from his official Twitter account, where he stated that he wants to "honour all existing agreements" prior to the sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft, and has the "desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation."

(Credit: Twitter)

There are a few key messages that can be interpreted from these statements that Spencer has made, particular his social media post.

Some keywording that the Microsoft CEO used here was "existing agreements", which effectively expire in 2023 before Microsoft take full control of the gaming developers.

What happens beyond that date, and once the handover is complete, nobody knows as of yet. But Microsoft are arguably the most powerful organisation in gaming right now, and if they want to make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive to increase revenue on next-gen consoles, they can do that. There is not much that Sony can do about it, either way.

This was picked up by The Verge's Tom Warren, who drew to the fact that attention needs to turn back to Microsoft once the takeover is complete.

(Credit: Twitter)

Time will tell, for sure. But for now, the future of Call of Duty will remain unclear for several years.

You can find all of the latest Call of Duty News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News