Despite turning 77-years-old later this year, Vince McMahon is still an absolute machine in the gym.

Despite being just a few years away from turning 80, it seems like Vince McMahon still works out in the gym as if he's in his 20s.

Clearly a muscly guy in his day, McMahon is still known to work out like crazy, as has been seen with some of his insane workouts that have emerged on social media.

Last year, footage emerged of the WWE Chairman training, and fans couldn't believe that McMahon was moving around like someone half his age.

Fans have started resharing quotes that Big E made last year, which again portray McMahon as an absolute machine in the gym.

Speaking to the Hollywood Raw podcast in 2021, Big E explained just how committed his boss is to his training routine.

The former WWE Champion explained that Vince will workout at 3am after coming off the road from a WWE show:

He has a personal trainer and this poor guy. We have these long drives, pre-pandemic, and we'll get in around two or three in the morning and his personal trainer has been standing outside the whole time waiting for him because he'll come in and work out after shows and after long drives. This man is in his 70s and he's working out hard. He's a meathead in a way.

Vince McMahon returned to WWE TV at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in November 2021, and has been a regular on Monday Night Raw since.

McMahon is locked in an angle with Austin Theory at the moment, which is likely to see the former NXT star thrust right into the main event scene.

It's highly unlikely given his age, but perhaps considering how he's still in great shape, it isn't out of the question that we could see McMahon get physical on TV before too long.

