Finn Balor has hit back at fans criticism of WWE’s rebranding of WALTER to ‘Gunther’.

On Tuesday’s NXT show WWE controversially changed WALTER’s long standing moniker and rebranded the Austrian Gunther. Becoming the latest in a long line of Superstars who have been given a name change when moving to NXT or across to the main roster.

Balor though, who was himself give a name makeover upon arriving in NXT back in 2014 tried to calm the backlash via his Twitter account by responding to the name change and stating:

Everyone hated FINN too!

The name change has been confirmed by the former NXT UK Champion, who has officially updated his social media handles to use his new name and posted a picture of himself to cement the new direction.

Balor was known as Fergal Devitt on the indies before his move to WWE, but the name change hasn’t held the Irishman back. Enjoying two successful reigns as NXT Champion and becoming the first-ever Universal Champion in 2016, with his infamous win over Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

There’s also been two Intercontinental Title reigns for The Prince and numerous high-profile spotlights when showcasing The Demon side to his character.

Fans will now wait and see what fortune the new name of Gunther will hold for the formally named WALTER as he becomes a regular act on NXT 2.0.

