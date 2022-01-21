Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Sissoko's time at Liverpool was brief.

The Frenchman signed for the club in 2005, joining in a £5.6 million move from Valencia.

Sissoko would only last two-and-a-half years at the Reds as he departed for Juventus in January 2008.

He made 87 appearances for the club during his spell, scoring once.

Despite his short stint, Sissoko was highly thought of by Liverpool fans.

He was a tenacious defensive midfielder whose commitment made him a popular figure.

Back in 2019, some 11 years after he left Anfield, Liverpool supporters were asked to give their thoughts about Sissoko.

Their comments were then shown to Sissoko while on punditry duty for RMC Sport and his reaction was wholesome. View the video below...

One supporter said: "One of our cult heroes at Liverpool. A great player and a great character.

"It's just that he was a consistent player, the fans absolutely loved him. He played with his heart on his sleeve.

"Momo, thank you for your time at Liverpool. You were a great player and the fans absolutely loved you."

Another added: "Unbelievable. Unbelievable. A great talent. Everybody loves him and I think he endeared himself to the fans very much and his passion was great on the field."

ARSENAL OUT! Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Semi Final Reaction

While a third Liverpool fan said: "Thanks for the memories Momo. We all appreciated all the times you were on the pitch for us."

Sissoko is then asked by the presenter how he feels about all the support.

Fighting back the tears, Sissoko admitted that 'It is heartwarming.'

The Frenchman retired from professional football in January 2020. He will always be welcomed with open arms at Anfield.

