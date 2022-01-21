Tottenham transfer news: £18m in-demand Spurs target 'would really set the stadium alight'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Jesse Lingard could set the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium "alight" if Spurs sign him this month.

Antonio Conte's side are going incredibly well on the pitch, collecting 21 points from their 27 games under his guidance.

But the Italian is yet to make any inroads in the transfer window despite continuously speaking about his need for signings.

Bridge reckons that signing Lingard, who was called "incredible" by Kevin Campbell earlier this week, would be a great start, though.

What's the latest news with Lingard?

Lingard's fortunes simply don't appear likely to change any time soon. He's hardly had a look in since Ralf Rangnick was appointed, with the German manager seeing him as nothing more than a squad player.

Therefore, there's a race to sign the 32-cap England international before the window closes a week on Monday. Newcastle have been pushing hard for a loan move for Lingard in recent days, while West Ham have remained interested ever since the attacker rejected a permanent move to the London Stadium and stayed at United last summer.

But Tottenham have now also joined the race. According to Football.London, Spurs recently contacted Lingard's representatives, although a summer move would be likelier, with his United contract up in June.

Bridge reckons that Conte could really do with someone like the £18m-rated forward in his ranks right now.

What did Bridge say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it would be a shame if they couldn't get it done this January. I think he's just the type of player Tottenham could do with this January; he would really set the stadium alight."

Would Lingard get chances at Tottenham?

With Heung Min Son out injured, should Spurs sign Lingard, there would have been an argument for him to come straight into the side alongside Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

But after Steven Bergwijn's outstanding late brace against Leicester, the Dutchman might now take up that third attacking position until the South Korean returns from injury.

Regardless, Tottenham still have plenty of games in hand on their rivals, while they remain in the FA Cup, and although Lingard would be cup tied having already played for United in the third round, he would surely get more minutes than he's currently getting under Rangnick.

