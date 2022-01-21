West Ham transfer news: Irons deal for £23.4m strike sensation 'still on the table'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown claims that a West Ham United move for Gabriel Barbosa is “still on the table” because the striker has not made his own wishes clear.

The Flamengo star has been linked with a potential move to the Hammers throughout the window and Brown believes that a deal could still be done.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

The Irons have yet to add a new signing to their squad in the January transfer window.

David Moyes is reportedly keen on a deal to sign a new striker this month as he looks to provide support and competition for Michail Antonio.

Sky Sports reported at the beginning of January that the Hammers had held talks over a deal to secure the Brazil international’s signature, while there is also said to be interest from three other Premier League clubs.

Sky also claimed that the player watches every single Hammers game and is a fan of the way that the club play, while also being attracted by the prospect of playing under manager David Moyes.

A further Sky report claimed that the Hammers had made an offer to take Barbosa on loan for 18 months with the option to make the deal permanent for a fee of £25m at the end of that spell.

Barbosa has been electric for Flamengo since his arrival in 2020, scoring 84 goals in 123 games for the club in total, while he has also won seven caps for Brazil.

And Brown believes that a deal for Gabigol remains possible for West Ham in January.

Enter giveaway!

What has Brown said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “The only reason that one is still on the table is we don’t really know what the player himself wants.

“There’s been lots of little leaks here and there that he really wants to come to the Premier League and that he really wants to come now and he likes West Ham and the way they play, and thinks he could be a really good fit there. But we haven’t really heard any of that from him.”

Arsenal dumped out! More on Football Terrace...

Should West Ham sign Barbosa?

They desperately need a new centre-forward.

The Hammers only have Antonio up front and, while he has been in good form this season, he is remarkably injury prone.

Throughout his time with the club, the Jamaica international has sustained 15 injuries in total and has missed a total of 65 games since the beginning of the 2016/17 season.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

Bringing in a player like Barbosa, who know where the goal is, ought to be an absolute priority for the Irons in this transfer window, especially if a loan deal can potentially be struck.

It could be a major boost to their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

News Now - Sport News