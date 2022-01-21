Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'interested' in £16.5m star Jurgen Klopp tried to sign

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Newcastle's links with Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car need to start being taken seriously.

Having missed out of some of their top defensive targets this window, the Magpies are now being strongly linked with the Croatian.

What's the latest news with Caleta-Car?

The 6ft4 World Cup finalist, hasn't exactly been a regular figure for the French outfit this season, but isn't short of admirers. Caleta Car has started just half of Marseille's top-flight games in 2021-2022 having generally spent the majority of the campaign in and out of the side.

But the Croatia international, who cost £16.5m three years ago, has started the last four games and is on Newcastle's radar this month.

Eddie Howe's side have already missed out on Lille's Sven Botman, while they've struggled in their attempts to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos.

Therefore, they've turned their attention to Caleta-Car, who turned down Liverpool 12 months ago when they were desperate to sign someone to cover for injured pair Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Newcastle have been linked with an outrageous amount of players since their takeover was completed in October.

But defensive options are badly needed, with Howe's men currently boasting the second-worst record in the Premier League. Therefore, Jones believes that links to the Croat are genuine and the North East outfit are serious about signing him.

What did Jones say about Caleta-Car?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT in the last hour, Jones said: "I've just been told that we should start taking links to Caleta-Car seriously. They are having to now look at alternatives in defence and Caleta-Car is someone who they are interested in."

Is anyone else being linked with Caleta-Car?

Newcastle obviously have a financial advantage over some of their Premier League rivals, but convincing Caleta-Car to join a team fighting relegation might not be straightforward.

According to Sky Sports, Wolves are keen on signing his this month despite boasting the second-best defensive record in the Premier League this season behind Manchester City. Meanwhile, West Ham are also in the race to sign the Marseille man. The Hammers have looked short at the back of late and are having to cope without Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

Having missed out on two of their biggest defensive targets already, with time running out, this is one Newcastle badly need to get over the line.

