Research Uncovers Top 10 Boxing Fights Fans Want in 2022

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It is anticipated to be a seismic year in the world of boxing in 2022 with some huge fights on the horizon.

While more exciting bouts are expected to be confirmed over the next 12 months, there is already an array of mouth-watering matchups that boxing fans around the world are eagerly excited about watching.

With lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury set to have at least three fights and Amir Khan finally taking on Kell Brook after almost over half a decade in waiting, there is plenty to look forward to.

Top 10 Boxing Fight Fans Want in 2022

This research was carried out by Geezers Boxing, who analysed social media engagement for some of 2022’s biggest fights. The study identified the average engagement per article for each fight, with some interesting results to say the least.

Listed below are the top 10 fights (via engagement per article) that boxing fans around the world want to see this year:

10. Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

(Credit: Sky Sports)

The first big fight of 2022 ranks in with 106,000 as old scores look to finally be settled. Khan and Brook will finally face off in what will be Bolton against Sheffield. Two former world champions. What a way to start the year!

9. Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

At the time of writing, this mandatory fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte is still up in the air, with 'The Body Snatcher' looking to secure his first world title fight. With a score of 143,000, there is plenty of interest in this matchup.

8. Carlos Cuadras vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

This one may have surprised a few, but this WBC super flyweight title showdown between Carlos Cuadras and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, which takes place on 5th February 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, is a fight that fans want to see.

7. Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Williams

(Credit: Sky Sports)

Another highly anticipated content for 2022 is the bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams, which was initially scheduled for 11th December 2021.

This could be a case of the battle of the fittest in what is set to be a seismic grudge match!

6. Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul

(Credit: Yahoo Sports)

It may seem laughable to some that social media star Logan Paul wants to fight one of the greatest knockout artists of all time in Mike Tyson.

But with engagement levels of 265,000, it is a fight that fans want and could be a new method in getting new fans excited about the sport in general.

5. Gary Russell Jr vs Mark Magsayo

With one defeat between both fighters and over 50 wins racked up, the WBC featherweight world title fight is one that is exciting many with 421,000 levels of engagement.

4. Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

(Credit: Sky Sports)

This has been one of the most anticipated matchups we can remember - but doesn't finish at the summit of this list.

There has been plenty of coverage around this possible fight, which brings the engagement levels down to 422,000.

3. Martyn Ford vs. Sajad Gharibi

If you don't know who these two men are, you will do soon! Both Martyn Ford and Sajad Gharibi, dubbed the 'Iranian Hulk', are massive in their own right.

Coverage has been low which bumped up the average engagement to 525,000, giving this fight third place on the list.

2. Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Just missing out on the top spot is the possible unification fight in the heavyweight division between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

The 'Gypsy King' generated over 1m engagements on his own with the three fights on this list, and fans seem incredibly keen on this one with 540,000.

1. Eddie Hall vs. Hafthor Bjornsson

At number one, is the rivalry that has been going on for many years!

Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson had their fight in 2021 postponed following a torn bicep that 'The Beast' suffered in training camp, and a new date has yet to be rearranged at the time of writing.

That being said, with 677,000 engagements, 'The Beast' and 'Thor' showdown tops the charts!

Are there boxing matches you would love to see in 2022? Which boxers do you want to see face each other in the ring? Feel free to get in touch and let us know on social media.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest Boxing News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News