Leeds transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on when Whites could sign 'remarkable' creator

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are expected to have to wait until the summer before potentially welcoming Reading midfielder John Swift to Elland Road, according to Daily Mirror journalist David Anderson.

Swift has been a long-term target for Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa, with him first being linked with a switch to Yorkshire as far back as 2019.

What's the latest news involving Swift?

It was claimed by Football Insider prior to the January transfer window's opening that Leeds were lining up a bid for Swift.

The report suggested Reading's £7million asking price has plummeted due to the 26-year-old entering the final six months of his contract.

Swift has rejected the offer of a new deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, meaning this month is his Championship employers' final opportunity to cash in.

But it appears Swift could still see out the remainder of his contract at Reading instead of securing a switch this month as Football League World have reported the Royals are confident of being able to keep the central midfielder on their books beyond January.

With The Athletic's Leeds correspondent Phil Hay previously suggesting Bielsa 'does like Swift', that could come as a huge blow to the Argentinian.

He could also be an alternative option to Red Bull Salzburg attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson after the Whites saw a £15million bid rejected earlier this week.

Enter Giveaway

What has David Anderson said about Swift?

Anderson understands that Swift is not necessarily seeking a move before the transfer window slams shut.

Instead, the journalist believes the midfielder is eager to use his precarious contract situation to his advantage and wait until the summer in order to potentially secure a higher wage with his new employers.

Man United WIN as Tottenham seal STUNNING comeback! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Anderson told GIVEMESPORT: "The only thing I have been told about him is that he would prefer to leave it until the summer and then obviously take his pick of clubs.

"Obviously, if you leave on a Bosman, it means you get a bigger salary compared to if you were to move now.

"What I'm being told is he's prepared to see the season out with Reading and then, whether they get relegated or not, move in the summer."

1 of 9 Do you know this obscure player Leeds signed in the January transfer window? Sam Dalby Paudie O'Connor Lewis Baker Mateusz Bogusz

Has Swift been linked with any other clubs?

Swift has recently been described as 'remarkable', so it should not come as a surprise that other Premier League sides have taken an interest in the creative midfielder.

West Ham United transfer insider ExWHUemployee has suggested the Hammers are interested in securing Swift's services.

Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle United have also emerged as admirers after Swift has shown the threat he possesses in the final third by notching 17 goal contributions and averaging an impressive 2.7 key passes per game so far this season.

Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers were also considering bids in November, but neither have strengthened their interest yet.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News