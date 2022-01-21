Newcastle transfer news: 'Discussions' held to bring £14.5m star to St James' Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United have held discussions over the possibility of signing Bayer Leverkusen left-back Mitchel Bakker, according to the Daily Mail's chief football reporter Sami Mokbel.

A £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund made the Magpies the richest club in world football three months ago, meaning they could still splash even more cash before the transfer window closes.

What's the latest news involving Bakker?

MailOnline have revealed Newcastle have stepped up their efforts to welcome Bakker to St James' Park by tabling an offer in the region of £14.5million.

The report suggests Bundesliga outfit Leverkusen are willing to negotiate the 6 ft 1 left-back's departure and he is also keen to make the move to the Premier League.

Newcastle have clearly strengthened their interest after speculation linking the Tynesiders to Bakker first came to light just a matter of days ago, with the MailOnline story claiming the Magpies are offering Leverkusen the opportunity to make a quick profit after signing the Dutchman in a deal worth up to £8.5million from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Although Bakker has been hampered by injury so far this season, he has still been a regular feature in Leverkusen's starting line-up.

The 21-year-old has also impressed on the international stage, registering six assists in 12 outings for the Netherlands under-21s.

If Bakker were to sign for Newcastle, he would become their third arrival since the turn of the year. Kieran Trippier has joined from Atletico Madrid for £12million, while the Magpies met Chris Wood's £25million release clause to welcome him to the club from Burnley.

What has Sami Mokbel said about Bakker?

Mokbel understands that Newcastle are pressing ahead in their attempts to welcome Bakker to Tyneside.

The journalist believes talks have already been held by the cash-rich Premier League strugglers as head coach Eddie Howe, who was appointed in November, looks to bolster his squad.

Mokbel told GIVEMESPORT: "I understand the story is correct. Those discussions have taken place, so he's certainly one that they're interested in as well."

Why are Newcastle interested in Bakker?

Newcastle have one of the worst defensive records in the Premier League, which is a big reason for them finding themselves in the heart of a relegation dogfight.

Howe is clearly keen to strengthen his options at left-back as he made an attempt to sign Lucas Digne from Everton earlier this month, tabling a £22.5million bid which, if successful, would have involved midfielder Sean Longstaff going in the opposite direction.

However, that move failed to pay off as the Frenchman has since gone on to join Premier League rivals Aston Villa in a deal worth up to £25million.

Bakker, meanwhile, has lifted seven trophies in senior football and, as a result, would bring a winning mentality into a currently downbeat dressing room.

