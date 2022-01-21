Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury has been warned Francis Ngannou hits 'way harder' than Deontay Wilder and according to experts 'he has the hardest punch in the world'.

The UFC heavyweight champion is set to face Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270 at the Honda Center on Saturday night, while Fury is widely expected to defend his WBC belt against Dillian Whyte following his Las Vegas trilogy win over the Bronze Bomber in October.

And should both men win their respective bouts, the pair have expressed interest in what could quite literally be the biggest fight in history.

Ngannou's ability to convert to boxing has been questioned by many, but his manager Marquel Martin insists the Cameroonian striker is more than capable of stopping the Gypsy King.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Francis is dangerous for Fury because the best fighter to fight Fury to date is Deontay Wilder. Deontay isn't known for 'sweet science' - he's known for his devastating power.

"With that power, he was able to successfully land some [very hard to do] power shots that put Tyson on the canvas a few times.

"I acknowledge it's very difficult to hit Tyson. However, if Francis was to put together six to 12 months on strictly boxing, I'm confident Francis can learn the mechanics and timing he'd need to land some power shots.

"Now, I have all the respect in the world for Tyson, but Francis hits way harder than Deontay.

"That's not an opinion, that's a fact.

"Francis' power has been measured and proven and the experts concluded - he has the hardest punch in the world."

Ngannou, 35, currently trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas with coaches Dewey Cooper and Eric Nicksick and has also sparred boxers Joe Joyce and Carlos Takam in the past.

1 of 20 Where was Francis Ngannou born? Bamenda Batie Buea Bertoua

Martin reckons Ngannou's harsh upbringing would also make the transition much easier, adding: "The only thing that makes Francis different than other MMA fighters trying boxing is Francis' reach and God-given power - a very good equaliser in times of need.

"Not to mention, it's Francis Ngannou - his mindset is like no one I've ever known. After all he's been through in life, he has no fear. Defying odds is what he's built for.

"Obviously UFC business is priority at his current state, but Francis is very serious about boxing - that was his first dream.

"That's what he left Africa to learn how to do. Not MMA. A lot of people don't know that."

READ MORE: Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez, Fabricio Werdum - Michael Bisping names his top 5 UFC heavyweights of all time

News Now - Sport News