Aston Villa transfer news: Gerrard could complete 'dream team' with 433-goal 'warrior'

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard would succeed in bringing the 'dream team' back together if Luis Suarez were to seal a move from Atletico Madrid, according to the Daily Mail's chief football reporter Sami Mokbel.

Gerrard has been looking to add fresh faces to the squad he inherited following his appointment in November and has welcomed Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne to Villa Park so far.

What's the latest news involving Suarez?

Spanish journalist Gerard Moreno has revealed Suarez has turned down offers from four clubs to focus on Villa's offer to link-up with former Liverpool team-mate Gerrard.

Moreno claims the 34-year-old has ruled out joining Palmeiras, Corinthians, Atletico Mineiro and an unnamed Saudi Arabian side as he mulls over whether to head to the Midlands.

Suarez has entered the final six months of his £263,000-per-week contract at Atletico, meaning he is already able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Spain ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

It has been claimed that Suarez is eager to secure a switch before the January transfer window slams shut after falling down the pecking order under Diego Simeone.

But Goal have revealed Atletico are not interested in releasing the striker midway through the season.

Despite that, the report suggests Gerrard has personally contacted Suarez to express Villa's interest.

What has Sami Mokbel said about Suarez?

Mokbel believes seeing Gerrard in charge of Coutinho and Suarez, having been together at Liverpool, is a mouth-watering prospect.

The journalist would be amazed by Villa's ambition if they were to lure Suarez to the Midlands.

Mokbel told GIVEMESPORT: "That would be like the Liverpool dream team all over again, wouldn't it?

"Having Gerrard, Suarez and Coutinho together again would be quite a story."

Would Suarez be a good signing for Villa?

Suarez has shown he is a superstar in front of goal over the course of his career, finding the back of the net 433 times at club level.

His prolific form has resulted in him winning an abundance of trophies and also racking up 127 international caps for Uruguay.

Suarez has previously earned praise from recent Villa signing Coutinho, with the Brazilian describing him as 'fantastic' after spells together at Liverpool and Barcelona.

They have been involved in 106 matches alongside each other, with Coutinho laying on seven goals for Suarez and the Uruguayan assisting eight Coutinho strikes.

He was also described as a 'warrior' by former Liverpool team-mate Jordan Henderson.

