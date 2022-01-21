Next Everton manager: Moshiri and Kenwright don't see eye-to-eye over Goodison job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown thinks Everton's owner Farhad Moshiri and their chairman Bill Kenwright want different managers to replace Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park.

The Merseyside club are currently looking for a new permanent manager after sacking Benitez just six months into his tenure last weekend.

What's the latest news on Everton's manager search?

Despite Everton's precarious league position, it seems that there are no shortage of names in the mix to take Benitez's place in the dugout.

Roberto Martinez was linked with a return to the club at the start of the week, while it has emerged since that Everton plan to interview Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard for the vacant position.

According to reports, former World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro is also a shock candidate for the job, and has already spoken to the Toffees' hierarchy.

What has Brown said about Everton's search for a new manager?

Brown believes that Moshiri and Kenwright have different ideas for how they would like to take the club forward, which could make it difficult for the pair to settle on who should succeed Benitez.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “It is clear that Moshiri likes a certain type of manager, and Kenwright likes a completely different one. Now, I’m not saying either of them are wrong, but the bigger problem is the structure of the club is no longer in place to find the right man.”

Can Moshiri and Kenwright work together to get a suitable manager through the door at Everton?

Since arriving at Everton in 2016, Moshiri has struggled to make a positive impact. He has not been afraid to spend money, but it has not translated to success on the pitch.

The Toffees have lurched from one manager to the next in recent years, and it has not worked out well for the team as they have rarely looked like breaking into Europe.

The next managerial appointment could be crucial, and is one that the club's board cannot afford to get wrong, otherwise Everton could be in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Therefore, it is hugely important that Moshiri and Kenwright get on the same page quickly, so that the club can bring in a new manager and start to climb the table in the near future.

