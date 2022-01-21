FIFA 22 FUT: Leaks Reveal Prime Luis Figo and Kenny Daglish SBC's Coming To Ultimate Team

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team are releasing an abundance of Prime Icon SBC's at the moment and the gaming community will be over the moon to hear that leaks have revealed that Prime Icon Luis Figo and Kenny Dalglish are coming to FIFA 22 FUT via squad building challenges very soon.

The two footballers have had great careers and with them both retired, they are seen as legends of the game.

The introduction of Icons in FUT was an amazing idea from developers EA SPORTS as it gives players the chance to play with some amazing players from football history like Ronaldo, Pele, Cruyff and more.

There are an abundance of Prime Icon SBC's and we cannot wait to see the Dalgish and Figo SBC released in the near future.

Leaks Reveal Prime Luis Figo and Kenny Daglish Coming To FIFA 22 Ultimate Team via SBC

Squad Building Challenges are most likely the easiest way to get Icons are it is so rare to pack them and they are cheaper than buying them on the transfer market.

All you have to do is make the squads that fit the requirements in the Squad Building Challenges in order to unlock the reward.

Reliable leaker Donk Trading is one of the first to report the latest promos or players coming to the game and Donk Trading has revealed that the Prime Icon Figo and Daglish Squad Building Challenges are coming to FUT very soon. They could even go live during the week of the 21st January 2022.

Prime Icon SBC's normally cost hundreds of thousands of coins to complete, but it is worth it as you can earn the player for a lot less than they go for on the market. Typically it takes around six-eight squad building challenges to complete, and it will be the same for both the upcoming Icons when their SBC's are released.

Prime Icons are the best versions of the Icon cards that you can get in the game, and most of them are at least 90 rated or higher.

They are massively overpowered as they fit the meta massively and they also cost millions of coins on the transfer market, so if you manage to pack one you are in massive luck.

